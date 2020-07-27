|
News Briefs
Nearly half of MLB team roster contracts virus, home opener postponed
The Miami Marlins baseball team's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed following reports that 12 players and two coaches had contracted COVID-19.
The team's first series was played in Miami against the Philadelphia Phillies, where four players reportedly tested positive for the virus. In the coming days, an additional eight were added to the sick list.
