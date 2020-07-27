14-year-old Jewish boy assaulted in Hebron

The father of a 14-year-old resident of Hebron told Arutz Sheva News that his son and a friend were assaulted by Arab teens after falling from a bike during a trip in the city.

Yitzhak Zarabiv recounted how his son had gone biking with a friend and fallen on the way. Four Arab teens began verbally assaulting the two, with one spitting on them and another hitting Zarabiv's son with a stone. The boy was lightly injured but didn't require medical treatment.

Zarabiv filed a complaint with the Hebron police department and said he expects proper measures to be taken to bring the assailants to justice.