18:56 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 PM to ministers: 'Refrain from commenting on today's events' PM Netanyahu held a private discussion with cabinet ministers regarding Hezbollah's attempt to infiltrate Israel earlier in the day. Netanyahu asked government ministers to refrain from making public remarks on the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs