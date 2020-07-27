Man armed with AK-47 at Texas protest shot dead

Garrett Foster, a BLM supporter who attended an anti-police rally in Austin, Texas, was shot dead when a motorist confronted protesters.

According to a Yahoo News report, prior to the incident, Foster told a journalist covering the event that, “They don’t let us march in the streets anymore, so I got to practice some of our rights...If I use it against the cops, I’m dead."

Foster was said to have used swears in his tirade against authorities.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver of a car who happened to be in the area opened fire on protesters when they began hitting his vehicle. The man alleged Foster pointed his gun directly at him.

Local civil rights activists have condemned the shooting and according to the report, a GoFundMe campaign has raised over $100,000 for Foster's funeral.