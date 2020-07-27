Former defector who crossed back into N Korea prompts virus scare

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed a city on the border with the South under full lockdown after news spread that a former defector returned carrying the coronavirus.

While officials from the South said the individuals in question wasn't actually infected with the virus, panic spread across the northern peninsula, and following a meeting of the state's Politburo, Kaesong City was placed on lockdown.

A local news agency said the man had shown symptoms of the coronavirus and was placed on quarantine. The country continues to insist no cases of the virus have been confirmed.