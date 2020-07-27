Republicans propose bill allowing aid to 1.7 mil additional Americans

Senate Republicans are pushing a stimulus bill that would allow Americans who weren't able to receive the first $1,200 one get it this time around.

Fox News reported that Senators Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. have presented a measure allowing American nationals married to foreigner citizens without social security certificates to get their aid money.

Rubio is attempting to have the bill included in the upcoming Republican stimulus package. According to reports, approximately 1.7 million Americans fall into the category of those unable to receive government aid under the current provisions.