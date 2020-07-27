Kiryat Shmona Mayor: It's not over - yet

Mayor of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona Avichai Stern addressed the security incident that took place this afternoon (Monday) on the Lebanese border.

"We trust the IDF to do everything necessary so that we can continue with our daily routine, while Nasrallah and his men remain holed up. At the northern border, things don't go away just like that. There's always tension in the air and we will continue to maintain our vigilance, even while making our way back to daily routine."

"Our residents are disciplined, responsible and stand behind the IDF, prime minister, defense minister and chief of staff in every decision they make," Stern said.