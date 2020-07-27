Gantz: 'No one should test our resolve'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the growing tension on the northern frontier at the beginning of the faction meeting, saying: “Iran and its proxies are still trying to strangle our northern border in an Iranian choke hold. The IDF and our security forces will continue to block Iranian entrenchment, as well as the transfer of destabilizing weapons, and precision weapon systems."

As defense minister, I suggest that no enemy dare test us. Anyone who attempts to do so will find a ready and resolute army, prepared to protect the citizens of Israel and its sovereignty."

"Let me stress this once again: the responsibility rests on the shoulders of Syria and Lebanon for any activity on or originating in their territories," he stated.