16:21 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Hezbollah: Attempted payback for Israeli attack A Hezbollah source told the Reuters news site that today's attempted attack against IDF forces on the northern border was in retaliation for the IDF's air strike on Damascus last Monday. ► ◄ Last Briefs