16:04 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Reports of gunfire between Israel, Hezbollah in Shebaa Farms area Arab media sources are reporting exchanges of gunfire between IDF forces and Hezbollah terrorists in the Shebaa Farms area and Har Dov on the Lebanon border. ► ◄ Last Briefs