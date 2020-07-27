|
16:02
Reported
News BriefsAv 6, 5780 , 27/07/20
Netanyahu: 'We're on top of the situation, IDF will repel all threats'
Netanyahu said the Defense Minister, Chief-of-staff and himself were constantly monitoring the situation in the north and that Iran would not be allowed to create a base for attacks against Israel in the vicinity of its northern border.
The PM also said he held Lebanon and Syria accountable for every attack from within their boundaries, and that the IDF would repel any attack near or far Israel's borders.
