15:58
Reported
News BriefsAv 6, 5780 , 27/07/20
US security advisor infected with coronavirus
According to a Bloomberg report, White House national security advisor Robert O'Brien has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
O'Brien, who outed former advisor John Bolton earlier in the year, is reportedly the highest-serving US official to have contracted the virus.
It appears O'Brien was infected at a family function. He is currently spending time in quarantine, from where he continues administering matters of national security.
