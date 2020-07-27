Head of Katif Cntr: Soldiers not coming due to pangs of conscience

Head of the Gush Katif Heritage Center, Rabbi Itzhak Levi, said that while the museum had repeatedly invited groups of IDF soldiers and commanders to visit the center, very few had actually shown up.

Levi said the lack of interest was probably a result of pangs of conscience suffered by members of the IDF for the 2005 transfer of Jews from their homes in Gaza rather than an attempt to avoid political issues.

"Perhaps in the army they're feeling a degree of guilt for what took place," he said. "It isn't a matter of left versus right. The army came out against us - or at least to a certain degree. They were the ones who dragged us out of our homes and made us board buses [that transferred us from our communities]."