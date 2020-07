15:24 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Gantz: Another round of elections a national embarrassment DM Gantz said today that another round of Knesset elections would cost Israel dearly. Gantz said that going to the polls now as a result of coalition infighting would be an irresponsible move especially in light of the coronavirus crisis in the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs