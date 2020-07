14:14 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Supreme Court: Workers in quarantine don't qualify for sick days The High Court overturned Prof. Siegal Sadetski's decision to grant an automatic sick certificate to every employee who is in quarantine. However, it was determined that the cancellation will take effect on September 30. ► ◄ Last Briefs