Rivlin: Protesters must maintain public order

President Reuven Rivlin addressed the citizens of Israel during his tour of Haifa and commented on demonstrations taking place throughout the country.

"I want to appeal to the citizens of Israel and the general public in Israel, against the background of the protest in the streets, and the accompanying reports. Freedom of protest is a supreme value in our democratic culture, it must not be harmed. It is one of the fundamental values on which the Jewish and democratic state so dear to us rests. And of course, alongside freedom of protest - is the prohibition on all forms of violence: Those who incite, those who call for violence, those who raise their hands against the protesters, must be dealt with by law enforcement authorities with all the severity of the law.

"There is not and will not be any tolerance for violence, and incitement. I address the demonstrators and say, if you chose to go to the demonstration, any demonstration, in the name of any idea - I call on you, please, be sure to do so while maintaining a safe distance, maintaining public order, coordinating with the Israel Police, and respecting the symbols of the State of Israel. "