Humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to deal with coronavirus

A ceremony to provide humanitarian aid to the health care system in Kazakhstan to deal with the coronavirus was held today with the participation of representatives of local health and foreign ministries and Israeli Ambassador Liat Wexelman.

The ambassador said at the ceremony: "We are proud to provide this vital medical equipment from the State of Israel, at a time of severe health crisis to our friends in Kazakhstan. We are promoting further cooperation at the level of governance between health systems and hospitals, for the benefit of both countries and peoples."