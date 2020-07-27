Health Min. Director: Way protests conducted increases infection rick

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Professor Hezi Levy, referred to the recordings of the Minister of Internal Security and the Commander of the Jerusalem District that were revealed on Hadashot Kan.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Prof. Levy said that the way the mass demonstrations are conducted increases the risk of infection. "Thousands of protesters are crowded, some without masks on their faces and when shouting and singing, shards of spit are emitted," he added.