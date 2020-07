11:12 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Iran promises response to US 'terrorist attack' against passenger plane Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi warned on Monday that "Iran will give necessary response to US' terrorist act against Mahan Air's Beirut-bound passenger plane at appropriate time." ► ◄ Last Briefs