11:09 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 MK joins 'No Safe Space For Jew Hate' Twitter walkout Read more Activists launch 48-hour boycott of Twitter social media network in protest of spate of anti-Jewish posts by celebrities. ► ◄ Last Briefs