10:52 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Health Ministry: 1,039 diagnosed yesterday as coronavirus carriers The Ministry of Health updates that 1,039 people were diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday. 317 patients are in critical condition and 104 are on respirators.



The number of tests dropped to 12,119. 473 have died since the start of the outbreak.