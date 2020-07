10:51 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Gov't coronavirus payments to be transferred Thursday The Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Finance, Adv. Tali Arfi, said that the National Insurance Institute is preparing to transfer the coronavirus payments to citizens this coming Thursday. ► ◄ Last Briefs