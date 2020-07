10:08 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 United Hatzalah president donates plasma President and Founder of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer, who recently made a full recovery from Covid-19 Coronavirus, donated plasma at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center on Sunday ► ◄ Last Briefs