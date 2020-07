09:47 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Supreme Court hearings adjourned after Judge Fogelman develops fever All Supreme Court hearings today have been adjourned to 4 p.m., after Judge Uzi Fogelman developed a fever during the night. He will perform a corona test this morning. ► ◄ Last Briefs