09:29 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 UK: Online junk food ads could be banned Junk food ads could be banned entirely online, after the government’s decision to bar any unhealthy food advertising before 9pm online or on television, as part of its strategy to prevent obesity, The Guardian reported.. ► ◄ Last Briefs