Study: Air pollution connected to coronavirus mortality

There is a direct link between exposure to air pollution and an increase in mortality from coronavirus, according to Prof. Hagai Levin, a public health specialist and chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians, in a special report submitted to Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel.

Exposure to air pollution causes considerable infection and mortality at the population level and particularly affects sensitive populations such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, patients with chronic diseases. According to Prof. Levin's report, air pollution can cause background illnesses that pose a risk of serious infection and mortality from coronavirus, such as respiratory or cardiovascular disease.