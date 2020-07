09:16 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Ismail Haniyeh: We were offered $15 billion in Gaza aid under US plan The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, revealed in an interview with a Qatari newspaper: "We rejected an offer under the Deal of the Century to receive $ 15 billion for the construction of an airport and port in Gaza in exchange for dismantling Hamas. ► ◄ Last Briefs