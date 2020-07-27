09:14 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Court order allows for seizure of terror salaries The District Court yesterday (26.7) rejected a petition (Admin. App. 13615-06-20), which was filed by the father of the security prisoner Pachri Zahir Mansour Omar, against a seizure order in the amount of tens of thousands of shekels that the security prisoner had received from the Palestinian Authority as a “salary” for carrying out an act of terrorism for his imprisonment.



The order which enabled the seizure of funds, is part of a precedent-setting move initiated by the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) in the Ministry of Defense, to issue seizure orders, signed by the Minister of Defense, for “salaries” paid by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists and their proxies.



This move, conducted in collaboration with the IDF Intelligence Division, the Israel Security Agency, the Israel Police and the Prison Service, has so far led to the seizure and forfeiture of hundreds of thousands of shekels, as well as directing financial institutions to locate additional funds from those parties for their seizure and forfeiture. ► ◄ Last Briefs