08:47
Reported
News BriefsAv 6, 5780 , 27/07/20
Minister Hendel: I won't go to a narrow gov't with Likud
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel clarified that he does not intend to go to a narrow government with the Likud if the allaince with Blue and White is dismantled.
"I do not worry about my political future, I received proposals from all the parties from the center and Yamina. I said no then and I say no now. I want a unity government. I will not go to a narrow government with the Likud," said Minister Hendel in an interview with Kalman Lieberman on Kan.
