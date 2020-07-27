Minister Hendel: I won't go to a narrow gov't with Likud

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel clarified that he does not intend to go to a narrow government with the Likud if the allaince with Blue and White is dismantled.

"I do not worry about my political future, I received proposals from all the parties from the center and Yamina. I said no then and I say no now. I want a unity government. I will not go to a narrow government with the Likud," said Minister Hendel in an interview with Kalman Lieberman on Kan.