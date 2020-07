08:32 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Stun grenade thrown at Holon building; background apparently criminal A stun grenade was thrown this morning at a building in Holon. Police forces arrived at the scene, collecting findings and investigating the circumstances of the incident. There were no casualties. The background is probably criminal in nature. ► ◄ Last Briefs