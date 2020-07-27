Weather: Heavy to extreme heat in most parts of the country

Weather forecast: Hotter and dryer than usual, especially in the mountains, and humid on the coastal plain. Heavy to extreme heat will prevail in most areas. Tomorrow will be hot and dry in the mountains and inland and humid on the coastal plain. Heat load will be heavier.

On Wednesday it will continue to be hot and dry in the mountains and inland and humid on the coastal plain. Heavy to extreme heat will prevail in most areas. On Thursday, no change in the weather is expected and there will still be a heavy heat wave.