Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20
White House hopeful new coronavirus therapies are coming
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday that the administration is “hopeful” it can announce new therapies to treat the coronavirus “in the coming days”, The Hill reported, citing an interview Meadows gave to ABC.
Meadows said in the interview that the White House has been “working around the clock,” with a focus on COVID-19 therapeutics, vaccines and mitigation therapies.
