Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20
'Failure to extend Iran arms embargo would cause conflict'
The US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, on Sunday warned that failure to extend a US arms embargo on Iran would "intensify" regional conflicts.
"I've spoken with leaders here in the Gulf and around the world -- no one believes that Iran should be able to freely buy and sell conventional weapons such as fighter jets... and various kinds of missiles," Hook told journalists in an online briefing while on a visit to Qatar, according to AFP.
