03:18
Reported
Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20
Poll: Approval for Trump's handling of coronavirus hits new low
Support for US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic reached a new low on Sunday as various parts of the country continue to experience a surge in infections, according to a new poll.
The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that just 32 percent of Americans said they support the President's response to the coronavirus outbreak, marking a 12-point decline from an identical survey released in March.
