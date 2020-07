01:37 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Juventus Football Club secures championship Juventus Football Club on Sunday secured victory in the Italian Football Championship following a home win over Sampdoria. This is the ninth time in a row that Juventus has won the championship and the 36th in its history. ► ◄ Last Briefs