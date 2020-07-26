White House economic adviser: 'Recovery still in place, grants on the way'

In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the government planned to extend its four-month moratorium on evictions that ended last Friday.

The Washington Post notes that the government's additional $600 unemployment benefit is also set to expire soon, at the end of July, adding still more urgency to efforts to pass a new stimulus bill.

Kudlow also told CNN that direct $1,200 payments would be part of any stimulus bill, and insisted that "the V-shaped recovery is in place," despite sharp recorded rises in coronavirus in many parts of the country.