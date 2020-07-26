French PM warns of possibility of another general lockdown

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned that if current trends continue, the country may have to lock down again.

"What we must avoid above all is a general lockdown," he told French media today. "Such a measure breaks the spread of the epidemic, certainly, but it is catastrophic on an economic and social level, including for the psychological health of some of our fellow citizens."

According to The Telegraph, 1,130 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday, and around 1,000 each day toward the end of last week, whereas just a week ago the daily average was only around 500 new cases.

More than 30,000 people have died of coronavirus-related complications in France since the start of the epidemic.