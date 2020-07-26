MK Golan: Public is fed up with 'stench rising from State Prosecution'

MK May Golan (Likud) responded to reports that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit took the "Fifth Dimension" corruption case out of the hands of the Deputy State Attorney Dan Eldad, saying that the public is "fed up" with what it perceives as political machinations.

"So, Mandelblit thinks it's important to delay the investigation into the 'Fifth Dimension' case, and the public is fed up," she said. "Fed up with all the suspicions that surround you, fed up with your inexplicable interest in this particular case, fed up with the 'I'll scratch your back and you'll scratch mine' way of doing things. The stench that rises from the state prosecution system is intolerable and the time has come to open this can of worms that you're so determined to keep under lock and key."

"Instead of giving us a bit of hope, you preferred to trample on the last bit of public confidence in the legal system," she continued. "I'm going to request that the State Comptroller launch an immediate investigation into this matter, and that a parliamentary commission of inquiry be established which will finally open this Pandora's Box."