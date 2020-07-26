|
20:57
Reported
News BriefsAv 5, 5780 , 26/07/20
Deputy Hezbollah leader: We'll retaliate without any advance warning
The deputy leader of the Hezbollah terror organization, Naim Qassem, spoke to Lebanese media outlet al-Miyadin on the recent tensions with Israel.
"Our organization has decided not to give advance warning of our planned course of action in response to the killing of one of our operatives, Ali Mohsin, in Damascus," he said. "Israel should be careful considering what it really wants. Let's wait and see what happens."
Last Briefs