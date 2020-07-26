MK Hauser: Only a unity government can deal with the coronavirus crisis

Chair of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, MK Tzvi Hauser, stated his belief this evening that only a unity government is capable of dealing effectively with the coronavirus crisis.

"Anyone who thinks that we'll be able to deal with the coronavirus this winter, along with flu, and go to elections as well, doesn't understand the situation we're in," he said. "And the truth is that what we're seeing now is nothing compared with what's going to happen this coming winter."

He added his opinion that, "Only a unity government can deal with such a challenge. We have to restore public confidence in politics and pass a budget as quickly as possible."