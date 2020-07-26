10-year-old boy from Yavneh in critical condition

A 10-year-old boy is unconscious and in critical condition, and has been hospitalized in Kaplan hospital.

MDA paramedics arrived at the boy's home in Yavneh; Mor Levy related: "We found the boy unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We immediately began resuscitation attempts including compressions, and once his pulse had returned we transferred him from his home to a mobile ICU unit and took him to hospital, where his condition was defined as critical."