18:44 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 UNIFIL opens fire in Lebanese town just across Israeli border Galei Tzahal reports that a UNIFIL force has fired at shepherds and blocked roads in the area of the town of Al-Wazani in southern Lebanon, which is located across the border from the Israeli town of Metula. ► ◄ Last Briefs