18:35 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reaches agreement on grants for employees A special collective agreement has been signed for employees of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Employees will be awarded a one-time annual grant for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019, to the amount of one salary per year. At the request of the committee, the grants for 2017 and 2018 will be paid in a uniform and non-differential manner.