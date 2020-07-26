18:25
  Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20

Israel to resume flights to Cyprus, Greece, other 'green' countries

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ordered Transportation Minister Miri Regev to prepare a plan for resumption of flights to Cyprus, Greece, and other "green" countries (where coronavirus is not considered a serious threat).

Accordingly, Regev told staffers at the Transportation Ministry to coordinate their planning with the Aviation Authority, Health Ministry, and National Security Council and to present a plan as soon as possible.

