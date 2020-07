18:21 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 MK: 'Arab society is almost devoid of homosexuality' Read more Joint List MK explains why he voted against banning 'conversion treatment,' says gay way of life 'practically non-existent' in Arab sector. ► ◄ Last Briefs