18:00 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Att-General rejects request of Elowitzes to open investigation into leaks Kan News reports that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has rejected a request from Shaul Elowitz and his wife, asking that an investigation into leaks be opened.