17:06 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Report: PM ordered Security Cabinet not to comment on events in north Channel 12 News reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ordered the members of the government's Security Cabinet to refrain from commenting on events unfolding in the north of the country.