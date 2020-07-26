Bar Association attacks MK Osnat Mark's proposal to abolish it

The Israeli Bar Association has responded sharply to a proposal from Likud MK Osnat Mark to abolish the institution, over claims that it holds a monopoly over Israeli legal services and that no such parallel institution exists anywhere else in the world.

"This proposal, coming just two days before the appointment of a representative of the Bar Association to the Committee for Judicial Appointments, is no coincidence," its statement reads. "It is clearly designed to impact the appointment, but we will nonetheless appoint the most suitable candidate."