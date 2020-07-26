Start-Up Nation appoints Uri Gabay, Chico Menashe as co-chairmen

Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), a company that works to strengthen and promote the Israeli high-tech and innovation industry, has announced several new senior appointments.

According to the "Ace" website, Prof. Eugene Kendall (the company's CEO), former head of the National Economic Council in the Prime Minister's Office, has announced the promotions of Uri Gabay, formerly the company's vice-president of strategic affairs, and Chico Menashe, formerly vice-president of media and marketing, to the positions of co-chairmen.

Gabay previously served as vice-president of strategic affairs at the Innovation Authority and served in other senior positions in the public sector. Menashe, a former journalist, previously served as vice-president at Kan News, and has also worked with Reshet Bet and Kol Yisrael.