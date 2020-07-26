Delek employees demand say in sale of company to Rami Levy Hashikma

Employees of Delek Petroleum are demanding to have a say in the process of selling off the company, and the national Histadrut that represents the workers is threatening a strike over the issue.

"The Histadrut, that represents the 2,000 company employees, is demanding a clarification in the interests of the future of the company's workers," a Histadrut spokesperson stated. "Such a situation should not arise in which the company goes forward with negotiations for the sale of the company and workers are left out of the picture."

The Histadrut noted that plans to sell the company to Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing without taking employees into consideration were "totally unacceptable."